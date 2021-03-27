The Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 19-25 overall and 13-11 at home, while the Mavericks are 23-20 overall and 12-10 on the road. The Mavericks have won the last five games between the teams.

Dallas is favored by one point in the latest Pelicans vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Mavericks spread: Pelicans +1

Pelicans vs. Mavericks over-under: 229.5 points

Pelicans vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -115 New Orleans -105

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans fell 113-108 to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Zion Williamson posted a double-double on 39 points and 10 boards in addition to five assists. The Pelicans have lost three of their last five games. New Orleans blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead as Denver went on a 24-8 closing run.

Brandon Ingram missed 12 of 17 field goal attempts on Friday and finished with 13 points. Eric Bledsoe had 16 points and nine assists. Williamson has 22 consecutive games with 20-plus points, the most ever by an NBA player under 21 years old.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, 109-94 at home. Dallas failed in an attempt to win a third consecutive game. Luka Doncic (back) did not play. He was expected to travel with the team to New Orleans in hopes of him being available to play on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis double-doubled on 31 points and a season-high 18 rebounds. His availability for Saturday is uncertain after he logged 38 minutes vs. Indiana. Dallas missed 27 of 35 3-point attempts on Friday.

How to make Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Mavericks spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.