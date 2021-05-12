The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 40-29 overall and 19-15 at home, while the Pelicans are 31-38 overall and 13-21 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season, but the Mavericks have won five of the last six matchups.

Dallas is favored by nine-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Pelicans:

Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread: Mavericks -9

Mavericks vs. Pelicans over-under: 224 points

Mavericks vs. Pelicans money line: Dallas -450, New Orleans +370



What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas took a 133-104 beating from the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Luka Doncic shot 4-for-16 from the field and finished with just 12 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 19 points. The Mavericks are tied for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and are one game ahead of the seventh-seeded Lakers.

Dallas had a four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday. The Mavericks' final three games are all against teams with losing records. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans fell 115-110 to Memphis on Monday. The top scorer for New Orleans was shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (18 points). New Orleans has lost three of its past five games. The Pelicans will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss on Wednesday.

The Pelicans are 2.5 games behind the No. 10 spot in the West. Lonzo Ball (thumb), Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Steven Adams (toe) are out for Wednesday's game.

How to make Pelicans vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 99-64 roll.