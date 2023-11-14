The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans play one another in a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night. The Mavericks are 8-2 overall and 1-1 in West Group B, while the Pelicans are 4-5 overall and 0-1 in West Group B. The Mavericks defeated the Pelicans, 136-124, on the road on Sunday to hand New Orleans its fifth straight loss.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Mavericks odds according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 239.5 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season on an 80-43 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Mavs:

Pelicans vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -3.5

Pelicans vs. Mavericks over/under: 239.5 points

Pelicans vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -165, Pelicans: +137

DAL: The Mavericks are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

NO: The Pelicans are 2-1 in their last three games at home against Dallas

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks play at the Pelicans for the second time in the last three days. They defeated New Orleans 136-124 on Sunday, behind 35 points, six rebounds and seven assists from Kyrie Irving and 30 points and nine assists from Luka Doncic. Irving was on fire from 3-point range, knocking down 7 of 10 from deep and shot 65% from the field overall.

Dallas is 4-1 against the spread on the road this season, winning four of five road games straight-up. Meanwhile, New Orleans is 2-3 overall and ATS at home this season. Dallas held Zion Williamson to a season-low 18 points on only 11 field goal attempts, and if the Mavericks can bottle him up again, they could complete the two-game road sweep over New Orleans.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans look to break a five-game losing streak on Tuesday. With CJ McCollum (collapsed lung) out for an extended period, the Pelicans are relying on Brandon Ingram to play a huge role. The 26-year-old is averaging 25 points over his last three games and shot 63.6% from the field against Dallas on Sunday.

New Orleans turned the ball over 18 times, compared to Dallas' six in their first matchup. If the Pelicans take better care of the ball on Tuesday, this should be a much closer matchup. Those second games of a series often look much different than the first matchup, as a more focused effort from the Pelicans could lead them to cover the spread on Tuesday. Herbert Jones is questionable to return to the lineup after missing a week with a fibula contusion.

