We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Friday's NBA schedule coming out of the All-Star Break as the Dallas Mavericks will host the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas is 30-26 overall and 17-11 at home, while New Orleans is 13-42 overall and 4-23 on the road. The Mavericks have won two of their three matchups this season, most recently defeating New Orleans, 137-136, on the road on Jan. 29. Anthony Davis (adductor) remains out for Dallas.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Pelicans vs. Mavericks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 238.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread: Mavericks -5.5

Mavericks vs. Pelicans over/under: 238.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pelicans money line: Mavericks -209, Pelicans: +173

NO: The Over has hit in six of the last eight Pelicans games

DAL: The Mavericks have covered the spread in six straight games

Mavericks vs. Pelicans streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans are playing their first game out of the All-Star Break and most recently defeated the Kings, 140-133, in overtime. CJ McCollum had 43 points as the dominant scorer with Zion Williamson (conditioning) out, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft should be back for Friday to provide another scoring threat. Williamson is averaging 24.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over his 18 games this season, and he had 33 points, nine rebounds and seven assists when he last played on Feb. 12.

New Orleans is facing a Mavericks team battling key injuries with centers Daniel Gafford (knee) out and Dwight Powell (hip) doubtful. PJ Washington (ankle) is questionable, so even if he plays he'll likely be less than 100%, and Davis remains out. Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has provided a spark with back-to-back 18-point performances for the Pelicans, and Trey Murphy III had 18 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists against the Kings. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover



The Mavericks entered the All-Star Break with four victories over their last five games, including winning their final two contests even without Davis. Kyrie Irving had 42 points in a 111-107 win over the Warriors on Feb. 12, and Dallas defeated Miami, 118-113, the next night without Irving. The nine-time All-Star guard is off the injury report as he should be well rested as Dallas plays its first game after the break, and he scored at least 30 points in three of his last five games.

Despite all the injuries and off-the-court distractions from the Luka Doncic trade, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread (ATS), including covering the spread in six straight, since the move. Dallas was the underdog in five of those six games but won four of them outright, and when the Mavericks were 3-point favorites, they won by 11 points. The oddsmakers may not be giving this team enough respect and given their ATS success lately, that trend can continue on Friday. See which team to pick here.

