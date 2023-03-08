A Western Conference tilt has the Dallas Mavericks (34-32) and the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) battling on Wednesday night. Dallas has won two of its past three outings. On Tuesday, the Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz, 120-116. On the other side, New Orleans has hit a rough patch, dropping six of its last seven games. The Pelicans lost to the Sacramento Kings, 123-108, on Monday. Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains sidelined for New Orleans.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread: Dallas -1.5

Mavericks vs. Pelicans over/under: 234 points

Mavericks vs. Pelicans money line: Dallas -120, New Orleans +100

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings in New Orleans

NO: The Under is 4-0 in Pelicans' last four games overall

Why the Mavericks can cover



Guard Luka Doncic is an outstanding scoring threat on the floor. Doncic uses his height to scan over the floor and find the open man. The 24-year-old is second in the NBA in points per game (33.3) and sixth in assists (8). He also has a knack for drawing contact, averaging 11.1 free-throw attempts per game. On March 2, Doncic finished with 42 points and 12 assists against the 76ers.

Forward Christian Wood is a floor-stretching threat on the outside. Wood owns a good face-up game with the ability to put the ball on the deck. The UNLV product averages 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and shoots 37% from downtown. On Feb. 13, Wood racked up 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists against the Timberwolves.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram has long arms and is a skilled scorer. Ingram has a smooth jumper and a knack for getting in the lane. The Duke product logs 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He's supplied at least 25 points in eight of the last 11 games. On March 1, Ingram totaled 40 points, six rebounds, and five assists against the Trail Blazers.

Guard CJ McCollum is a consistent scoring option for the Pelicans. McCollum has a reliable and effortless shooting stroke from all across the court. The Lehigh product also has good playmaking skills to set up the offense when needed. McCollum averages 21 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per contest. On Mar. 3, he amassed 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists against the Warriors.

