Intriguing Western Conference foes face off in a spotlight game on Tuesday evening. The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) in a potential playoff preview at Smoothie King Center, with both teams entering with only one loss to begin the 2022-23 season. Brandon Ingram (concussion) is out for the Pelicans, with Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee) listed as questionable. Davis Bertans (knee) and Frank Ntilikina (ankle) are out for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread: Mavericks -4.5

Mavericks vs. Pelicans over/under: 220.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pelicans money line: Mavericks -195, Pelicans +162

DAL: The Mavericks are 29-23 against the spread in the last 52 road games

NO: The Pelicans are 23-22-1 against the spread in the last 46 home games

Why the Mavericks can cover



Dallas is aiming to build off an impressive 2021-22 season. The Mavericks made a trip to the Western Conference Finals last season, pairing a dynamic offense with a top-flight defense. Dallas ranked No. 3 in the NBA in turnovers (12.5 per game) a year ago, and the Mavericks made 54.8% of shot attempts inside the 3-point arc. The Mavericks also finished in the top tier of the league with 104.7 points allowed per game and 1.09 points allowed per possession.

Opponents struggled mightily from 3-point range against Dallas, making only 34.0% of attempts, and the Mavericks are off to another strong start on defense, yielding only 101.5 points per game. Dallas is holding opponents to 30.9% from 3-point distance and 45.1% from the field so far in 2022-23, and Dallas is putting up 121.0 points per game on offense behind a 48.5% shooting clip and 35.0 free throw attempts per game.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is off to a flying start, especially on the offensive side. The Pelicans are averaging 125.0 points per game, and New Orleans is leading the NBA with 16.7 offensive rebounds per game. That dominance on the offensive glass is a continuation of last season, and New Orleans is also shooting 47.8% from the field with 28.0 assists per game. New Orleans is generating 28.0 free throw attempts per game and making 79.8% at the charity stripe, with three players averaging at least 22 points per game and a fourth, Jonas Valanciunas, averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds per contest.

On defense, New Orleans is forcing 15.7 turnovers per contest, and the Pelicans are in the top 10 of the league in field goal percentage allowed (44.7%) and 2-point percentage allowed (50.8%). In 2021-22, the Pelicans also ranked near the top of the league in defensive rebound rate (74.2%), steals per game (8.3) and turnovers created per game (14.2).

