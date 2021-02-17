Who's Playing
Detroit @ Dallas
Current Records: Detroit 8-19; Dallas 13-15
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at American Airlines Center. Detroit will be strutting in after a victory while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Dallas lost a heartbreaker to the Portland Trail Blazers when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Dallas fell just short of Portland by a score of 121-118. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Detroit and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Pistons wrapped it up with a 123-112 win at home. Detroit's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Mason Plumlee, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds, and shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 17 points and six assists along with seven boards. That's Plumlee's first triple-double of the season.
The Mavericks are now 13-15 while Detroit sits at 8-19. Detroit is 1-6 after wins this year, and Dallas is 6-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Dallas.
- Dec 12, 2019 - Dallas 122 vs. Detroit 111
- Jan 31, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 25, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 06, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Dallas 106
- Dec 20, 2017 - Dallas 110 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 15, 2017 - Detroit 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 14, 2016 - Detroit 95 vs. Dallas 85
- Apr 01, 2016 - Dallas 98 vs. Detroit 89
- Mar 09, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Dallas 96