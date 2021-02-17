Who's Playing

Detroit @ Dallas

Current Records: Detroit 8-19; Dallas 13-15

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at American Airlines Center. Detroit will be strutting in after a victory while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dallas lost a heartbreaker to the Portland Trail Blazers when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Dallas fell just short of Portland by a score of 121-118. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Detroit and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Pistons wrapped it up with a 123-112 win at home. Detroit's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Mason Plumlee, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds, and shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 17 points and six assists along with seven boards. That's Plumlee's first triple-double of the season.

The Mavericks are now 13-15 while Detroit sits at 8-19. Detroit is 1-6 after wins this year, and Dallas is 6-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Dallas.