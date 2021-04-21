Who's Playing

Detroit @ Dallas

Current Records: Detroit 18-40; Dallas 30-26

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Detroit should still be riding high after a victory, while the Mavericks will be looking to get back in the win column.

The point spread favored Dallas on Sunday, but luck did not. The contest between Dallas and the Sacramento Kings was not particularly close, with Dallas falling 121-107. The losing side was boosted by point guard Luka Doncic, who had 37 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, things were close when Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers clashed on Monday, but the Pistons ultimately edged out the opposition 109-105. Center Isaiah Stewart was the offensive standout of the game for Detroit, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 16 boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Stewart has had at least 12 rebounds.

This next matchup looks promising for the Mavericks, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Now might not be the best time to take Dallas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Dallas had enough points to win and then some against Detroit when the two teams previously met in December of 2019, taking their contest 122-111. Will Dallas repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last nine games against Dallas.