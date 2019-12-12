Mavericks vs. Pistons odds, line: 2019 NBA in Mexico picks, predictions from advanced computer

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mexico City Arena. Detroit is 10-14, while Dallas is 16-7 overall. The Mavericks saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Pistons have won two straight games and four of their past five. Dallas is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA in Mexico predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Pistons escaped with a win on Monday against New Orleans by the margin of a single basket on Monday, 105-103. Derrick Rose filled up the stat sheet, as he picked up 21 points and seven assists. Rose hit the game-winning, buzzer-beating 14-footer.

Blake Griffin was held to five points, but he is averaging 18.2 points in 12 games since returning from season-opening hamstring and knee issues.

Dallas fell 110-106 to Sacramento on Sunday. The Mavericks were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 66-46 at the end of the half), but fell short. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavs with 29 points. He made a career-high nine of 12 3-pointers. Luka Doncic finished with 27 points, including 17 in the second half.

