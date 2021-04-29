The Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons square off at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday evening. Dallas is 34-27 this season, with Detroit entering at 19-43 overall. The Pistons are coming off an impressive win over the Atlanta Hawks in their last outing, while the Mavericks have won four of the last five contests. Luka Doncic (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith (leg), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle), JJ Redick (heel) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Dallas. Jerami Grant (knee), Wayne Ellington (calf), Cory Joseph (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (rest) are out for Detroit.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. Dallas is listed as an 8.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Mavericks vs. Pistons spread: Mavericks -8.5

Mavericks vs. Pistons over-under: 215.5 points

DAL: The Mavericks are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

DET: The Pistons are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Mavericks can cover



Dallas is an electric offensive team, scoring 1.14 points per possession this season. The Mavericks also rank in the top four of the NBA in offensive efficiency since the All-Star break, upping their production to 1.16 points per trip. Dallas is a top-three team in both turnover rate (12.3 percent) and 2-point shooting (55.5 percent), with a top-10 mark in overall shooting efficiency. Detroit fouls at a sky-high rate (20.7 fouls per game), and the Mavericks could find easier footing at the free throw line.

The Mavericks are also top-10 team in shooting efficiency allowed defensively, including a 45.7 percent mark in field goal percentage allowed. Dallas is No. 3 in assists allowed (22.5 per game), and Rick Carlisle's bunch lands in the top five in points allowed in the paint (44.3 per game). Finally, Dallas matches up well against a Detroit offense that is struggling. The Pistons will be without several top pieces in this matchup, and Detroit is a bottom-tier team in offensive efficiency, 2-point shooting and ball security.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has strengths to take advantage of on both ends of the floor. The Pistons are a top-five team in free throw creation, getting to the line 23.7 times per game, and Detroit is also above-average on the offensive glass, securing 27.3 percent of its own missed shots. The Mavericks rank last in the NBA in steals, averaging just 6.1 per game, and Detroit can be aggressive as a result. On the defensive end, the Pistons held the Hawks to a season-low 86 points on Monday, and Detroit is No. 2 in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (11.4 per game).

The Pistons are also above-average in turnover creation rate (14.4 percent), with top-10 marks in blocks (5.1 per game) and fast break points allowed (11.5 per game). Dallas struggles on the offensive glass, pulling down only 23.8 percent of its own misses, and the Mavericks are also one of the five worst teams in producing assists, averaging only 22.5 per game.

