Toronto @ Dallas

Current Records: Toronto 5-3; Dallas 4-3

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since Jan. 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Toronto's road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against Dallas. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Raptors on Wednesday. They really took it to the San Antonio Spurs for a full four quarters, racking up a 143-100 win on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Toronto had established a 104-70 advantage. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was center Pascal Siakam out in front posting a triple-double on 22 points, 11 dimes, and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Siakam has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds. The contest made it Doncic's seventh in a row with at least 31 points.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Toronto is now 5-3 while the Mavericks sit at 4-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto enters the contest with 10.75 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Dallas comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at six. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Dallas.