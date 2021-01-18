The Toronto Raptors will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 4-8 overall and 3-2 at home, while Dallas is 6-6 overall and 4-4 on the road. Toronto is favored by five-points in the latest Raptors vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Mavericks spread: Raptors -5

Raptors vs. Mavericks over-under: 220.5 points

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday, 116-113. Toronto has won three of its past five games. Chris Boucher had 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's victory. Norman Powell scored 24 points and tied a career high with six three-pointers. Kyle Lowry had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Raptors have won five straight and eight of the past 10 meetings with the Mavericks. However, Toronto is just 3-10 against the spread in its last 13 games.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas fell 117-101 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Luka Doncic shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with a triple-double on 36 points, 16 boards, and 15 assists. He is is averaging 30.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in seven outings since Jan. 1. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and eight rebounds vs. Chicago. Dallas will be trying to avoid a third consecutive loss on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) is questionable for Monday's game. Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith are out due to health and safety protocols.

