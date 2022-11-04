Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring this season but will need to be at the top of his game on Friday night when the Dallas Mavericks (4-3) host the Toronto Raptors (5-3). Toronto comes into the matchup with the second-best scoring defense in the league this season (105.8 points per game), but Dallas isn't far behind, at ninth (109 ppg). The Mavericks won both games between the two teams last season, and the Raptors could be without point guard Fred VanVleet, who has missed the last two games (back).

Tip-off from the American Airlines Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 216.5.

Mavericks vs. Raptors spread: Mavericks -3.5

Mavericks vs. Raptors over/under: 216.5 points

Mavericks vs. Raptors money line: Mavericks -165, Raptors +140

What you need to know about the Mavericks

On Wednesday, Dallas was able to hang on to a narrow lead for a 103-100 win against the Utah Jazz. Doncic had another top performance and dropped a double-double on 33 points with 11 assists in addition to five rebounds. Christian Wood has been the Mavs' biggest producer off the bench all season and provided a big lift with a double-double of his own, as he finished with 21 points and 10 boards.

One thing that makes the Mavericks a threat to cover spreads in every matchup is the team's ability to make it to the free-throw line. Dallas shoots the most free-throws per game (29.4) and makes the third-most (21.6). The Mavs also have the highest two-point field goal percentage of any team in the NBA, at 58.6%.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto notched its biggest win of the young season on Wednesday with a 143-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point the Raptors had established a 104-70 advantage. Center Pascal Siakam led the charge, as he posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Gary Trent Jr. has been the team's second-leading scorer this season, at 20 points per game. Although he's known for letting shots fly, and is hitting a healthy 38.2% of his three-pointers, Scottie Barnes has emerged as one of the team's more dangerous shooters from distance. The second-year player has made 48% of his three-point attempts and averages 15.4 points with 5.6 rebounds per game.

