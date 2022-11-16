Who's Playing
Houston @ Dallas
Current Records: Houston 2-12; Dallas 8-5
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the Dallas Mavericks since April 7 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Houston and Dallas will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to get back in the win column.
Houston received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 122-106 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Shooting guard Jalen Green put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and seven assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Dallas narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Los Angeles 103-101. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five dimes.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Houston is now 2-12 while the Mavericks sit at 8-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston has allowed their opponents an average of 9.2 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for Houston, Dallas comes into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.08. In other words, the Rockets will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.
