Who's Playing
Houston @ Dallas
Current Records: Houston 5-9; Dallas 8-7
What to Know
Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Houston Rockets escaped with a win on Friday against the Detroit Pistons by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102. The top scorer for Houston was Shooting guard Eric Gordon (20 points).
Speaking of close games: the Dallas Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 win. It was another big night for the Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 36 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds.
The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Houston lost to Dallas at home by a decisive 113-100 margin. Can Houston avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Houston have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.
- Jan 04, 2021 - Dallas 113 vs. Houston 100
- Jul 31, 2020 - Houston 153 vs. Dallas 149
- Jan 31, 2020 - Houston 128 vs. Dallas 121
- Nov 24, 2019 - Dallas 137 vs. Houston 123
- Mar 10, 2019 - Houston 94 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 11, 2019 - Houston 120 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 08, 2018 - Dallas 107 vs. Houston 104
- Nov 28, 2018 - Dallas 128 vs. Houston 108
- Mar 11, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Dallas 82
- Feb 11, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 24, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 21, 2017 - Houston 107 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 27, 2016 - Houston 123 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 10, 2016 - Houston 109 vs. Dallas 87
- Oct 30, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Dallas 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Houston 106 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 06, 2016 - Dallas 88 vs. Houston 86
- Jan 24, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - Houston 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Nov 14, 2015 - Dallas 110 vs. Houston 98