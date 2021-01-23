Who's Playing

Houston @ Dallas

Current Records: Houston 5-9; Dallas 8-7

What to Know

Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Houston Rockets escaped with a win on Friday against the Detroit Pistons by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102. The top scorer for Houston was Shooting guard Eric Gordon (20 points).

Speaking of close games: the Dallas Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 win. It was another big night for the Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic, who almost posted a triple-double on 36 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Houston lost to Dallas at home by a decisive 113-100 margin. Can Houston avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Houston have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.