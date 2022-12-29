Who's Playing

Houston @ Dallas

Current Records: Houston 10-24; Dallas 19-16

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. They are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.68 points per game.

On Tuesday, Houston got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Boston Celtics an easy 126-102 victory. Power forward Jabari Smith just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Dallas Mavericks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for the Mavericks, finishing with 60 points (a whopping 48% of their total) and ten dimes along with 21 rebounds. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points. Doncic's points were the most he has had all year.

Dallas' win lifted them to 19-16 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 10-24. Doncic will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a triple-double on 60 points, 21 boards, and ten assists on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Houston's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Dallas.