The Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are 13-37 overall and 6-19 at home, while Dallas is 28-21 overall and 16-11 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Dallas is favored by 10-points in the latest Rockets vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Mavericks:

Rockets vs. Mavericks spread: Rockets +10

Rockets vs. Mavericks over-under: 222.5 points

Rockets vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -550, Houston +425



What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston lost 133-130 to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Kevin Porter Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds. The Rockets have lost five consecutive games. The Suns hit two free throws with 3.5 seconds left to preserve the latest Houston defeat.

Christian Wood scored 23 points on Monday. John Wall is expected to return from a knee injury on Wednesday. He has missed each of Houston's last four games. The Rockets are 1-15 in their last 16 games at home and they're just 5-15 against the spread in their last 20 games overall.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, Dallas bagged a 111-103 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday. Luka Doncic shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points, eight assists and nine boards. Dorian Finney-Smith shot 5-for-12 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points and six rebounds. The Mavericks have won five consecutive games.

Kristaps Porzingis (wrist) is expected to play on Wednesday. Trey Burke (calf) and Willie Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols) are out. Maxi Kleber (leg) is questionable.

How to make Rockets vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Mavericks spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.