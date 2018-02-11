Mavericks vs. Rockets odds: NBA picks from expert who's 12-4 on Houston games

The Houston Rockets, winners of 11 of their last 12, host the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Rockets opened as 13-point favorites and now are laying 13.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Stephen Oh has to say. Oh has put together a blistering 12-4 run on his recent NBA point-spread picks involving the Rockets.

Ten days ago when the Spurs hosted Houston, Oh noted James Harden had been performing on an elite level and that Houston being favored by only 1.5 points was way too low. The result: the Rockets dominated late to win 102-91, easily covering the spread.

He co-founded AccuScore and specializes in sports simulations, projections and statistical analysis. He knows how to identify trends that give players and teams an edge.



Oh says Dallas' best chance to stay within the spread -- and pull off the upset -- is to avoid half-court sets on offense and attack Houston's defense early in possessions. That approach was highly effective against the Lakers, in which the Mavs shot 54 percent from the field.

The Mavericks were the sharper and quicker squad on Saturday night when they knocked off the Lakers. Now, they're gunning for their second win in the back-to-back.



Oh knows the Rockets can cover the spread by executing strong inside play and kicking the ball out to James Harden on the perimeter. The All-Star guard is averaging nearly five made three-pointers over his last three games.

So what side of the Mavericks-Rockets do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see what strong statistical trend causes one side of Rockets vs. Mavericks to prevail, all from the expert who's 12-4 on Rockets games.