Mavericks vs. Rockets odds: NBA picks from expert who's nailed 6 straight totals

The Houston Rockets travel up I-45 to face the Dallas Mavericks in a Wednesday matchup at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). The Rockets are favored by six points, down from the opening of 6.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5, slightly down from the opening line of 218.



Dragiev knows the Mavericks rank only 24th in the NBA in scoring at 102.5 points per game. However, in Dallas' last 11 games, they've scored at least 114 six times and been held to under 102 just three times.



Win or lose, the Mavs (16-31) play close to their opponent. Twelve of their last 14 games have been decided by single-digits; 10 of those were by six points or fewer.



The two big margins were each victories, including a 23-point rout of the Wizards on Monday. Harrison Barnes had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Dennis Smith Jr. added 17 points.



James Harden, Chris Paul and Eric Gordon have each led the team in scoring during the Rockets' current three-game win streak. In two of those games, the team poured in 116 points. Houston (33-12) has the No. 2 offense in the NBA behind only Golden State, but Dallas' defense ranks 10th.



