We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on the schedule as the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 47-30 overall and 24-15 at home, while Houston is 38-39 overall and 12-25 on the road. The Mavs have dominated this in-state rivalry in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Rockets.

This time around, the Mavericks are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Rockets odds, and the over/under is 227 points. Before entering any Rockets vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Houston vs. Dallas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Mavericks vs. Rockets spread: Mavericks -8.5

Mavericks vs. Rockets over/under: 227 points

Mavericks vs. Rockets money line: Mavericks: -345, Rockets: +272

Mavericks vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 119-104 bruising from the Heat. Houston has also struggled against Dallas recently, losing five of its last six games against the Mavericks.

However, the Rockets have been hard to beat on the road. In fact, Houston is 7-1 in its last eight road games. Jalen Green continues to be a solid contributor for Houston, averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks skirted past the Warriors 108-106 on Friday on a last-minute layup from PJ Washington with four seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Washington, who scored 32 points along with five rebounds and five steals. Dallas also got some help courtesy of Kyrie Irving, who scored 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. For the season, Irving is averaging 25.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence after winning nine of their last 10 games. Dallas is also 7-1 against the spread in its past eight contests.

How to make Mavericks vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Rockets vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.