Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets (10-24) and Luka Doncic the Dallas Mavericks (19-16) are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are 14-5 at home, while the Rockets are 4-14 on the road. The Rockets have lost six of their last seven games and will be looking to rebound from a 126-102 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks knocked off the New York Knicks 126-121 in overtime on Tuesday extending their winning streak to four games. MVP candidate Luka Doncic scored 60 points, grabbed 21 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists in the win.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Rockets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Rockets:

Mavericks vs. Rockets spread: Mavericks -10.5

Mavericks vs. Rockets over/under: 224 points

Mavericks vs. Rockets money line: Dallas -550, Houston 400

Mavericks vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Mavericks

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for the Mavericks, finishing with 60 points (a whopping 48% of their total) and ten dimes along with 21 boards.

The Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA in large part due to the play of Doncic. Dallas has won four straight games, and during that stretch the 23-year-old point guard is averaging 41.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Doncic now trails only Boston's Jayson Tatum in the betting odds to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Boston Celtics an easy 126-102 victory. Power forward Jabari Smith wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Smith finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Houston is allowing an average of 115.7 points per game, which could be problematic against a strong offensive team like the Mavericks. Shooting guards Jalen Green (21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game) and Kevin Porter Jr. (19.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game), and center Alperen Sengun (14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds per game) lead the way for Houston's young, talented core.

How to make Mavericks vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.