The Dallas Mavericks visit the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening. The game will be broadcast nationally, with both teams featuring superstars and in the mix of playoff chases. Dallas enters at 15-15 after a buzzer-beating win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Philadelphia sits atop the Eastern Conference with a 21-11 overall record and a sparkling 13-2 mark at home.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the 76ers as five-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Mavericks odds. Before you make any Mavericks vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model also is up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-49 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Sixers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Sixers vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -5

Mavericks vs. 76ers over-under: 225.5 points

Mavericks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -200, Mavericks +175

DAL: The Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: Philadelphia 76ers -4.5 Bet Now

Why the Mavericks can cover



Luka Doncic carries one of the league's most intriguing offenses. Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 9.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game this season, and he converted a game-winner in the team's last outing against Boston. Overall, the Mavericks are scoring almost 1.13 points per possession, but that jumps to more than 1.21 points per possession in the last nine games.

Dallas is No. 3 in the NBA in ball security, committing a turnover on only 12.2 percent of possessions, and the Mavericks are also No. 6 in the league in free throw creation rate while generating above-average shooting efficiency. Dallas could be able to win the possession battle as well, with the 76ers entering this matchup as a bottom-five team in turnover rate, giving the ball away on 15.4 percent of offensive possessions.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers are playing at a high level, and much of that can be attributed to three top-tier pieces. Joel Embiid is averaging 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season, and he is a legitimate MVP candidate as a result of his stellar play. Tobias Harris, averaging 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, adds an intriguing offensive element, and Ben Simmons is an All-Star again after averaging 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

On top of Philadelphia's star power, the Sixers can expose the Mavericks' weaknesses. Dallas is a well below-average rebounding team on both ends, and Philadelphia has plenty of size to take advantage. In addition, the Mavericks are 25th in defensive rating and 24th in free throw rate allowed defensively, potentially opening the door to an uptick in efficiency for the Sixers in this matchup.

How to make Sixers vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 224 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.