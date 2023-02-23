The Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 31-29 overall and 19-10 at home, while San Antonio is 14-45 overall and 5-24 on the road. The Mavs have won five straight meetings between the two, including a 1-point victory on New Year's Eve.

Mavericks vs. Spurs spread: Mavericks -14

Mavericks vs. Spurs over/under: 237 points

Mavericks vs. Spurs money line: Dallas -1100, San Antonio +700

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas came up short against the Denver Nuggets last week, falling 118-109. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who had 37 points and nine assists. Kyrie Irving did not play in that contest due to back tightness but is not listed on Thursday's injury report.

The Mavs are 0-2 with both Doncic and Irving in the lineup, failing to also cover in both of those games. The club lost its last three games before the All-Star break, and another defeat would tie for the team's longest streak of the season. However, Dallas has outright won 10 of its last 12 games against San Antonio.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday, falling 120-110. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of power forward Jeremy Sochan, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Allowing an average of 122.6 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end as it ranks last in both points allowed and defensive rating. The team isn't much better on the offensive end, ranking 24th in PPG and 28th in offensive rating. The Spurs could be down three starters tonight as Devin Vassell (knee) has already been ruled out, while Sochan (quad) is questionable and Tre Jones (foot) is doubtful.

