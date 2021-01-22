The Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 8-7 overall and 2-4 at home, while the Mavericks are 7-7 overall and 5-5 on the road. Dallas is favored by two-points in the latest Spurs vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Mavericks spread: Spurs +2

Spurs vs. Mavericks over-under: 223.5 points

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio took a hard 121-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Spurs failed in an attempt to win a third consecutive game. San Antonio was down 64-45 at halftime. Dejounte Murray had 22 points along with six rebounds. The Spurs shot 37.2 percent from the field. San Antonio made a season-low 35 field goals and missed 29-of-33 three-point attempts.

The Spurs lead the NBA with the fewest number of turnovers per game at 10.5 and opponent points off turnovers at 11.5. The Spurs lost three of their four matchups with the Mavericks last season.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas took down the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 124-112. Kristaps Porzingis posted a double-double with 27 points and 13 boards. Luka Doncic became the youngest player in league history (21 years, 327 days) to reach 30 triple-doubles with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The Mavericks snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory. Trey Burke scored 22 points off the bench.

Dallas scored a season-best 68 points in the paint vs. Indiana. The Mavericks also shot a season-high 52.6 percent from the field. Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson will miss tonight's matchup due to health and safety protocols.

