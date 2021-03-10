The Dallas Mavericks will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 18-16 overall and 9-8 at home, while San Antonio is 18-14 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Mavericks have won four of the last five games between the teams.

Mavericks vs. Spurs spread: Spurs +4

Mavericks vs. Spurs over-under: 226 points

Mavericks vs. Spurs money line: Spurs +155, Mavericks -175

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs lost their final game before the All-Star break, 107-102 to Oklahoma City last Wednesday. They committed 19 turnovers in the loss. San Antonio lost three of five games before the break. DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points in San Antonio's loss against the Thunder.

DeRozan, who's averaging 20.0 points, 7.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds this season, scored 29 points in the most recent meeting with the Mavericks. The Spurs are 8-3 in their last 11 games on the road. However, San Antonio is just 1-4 in its last five meetings against Dallas.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas won three straight and 10 of 13 overall before the All-Star break. The Mavericks won their final game before the break, 87-78 over Oklahoma City last Tuesday. Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Luka Doncic (back) missed that game but is expected to play on Wednesday.

The Mavericks are 7-1 in their last eight games at home. The Mavericks beat the Spurs 122-117 in the last meeting on Jan. 22. Doncic scored 36 points in that game. For the season, Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

