We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is 31-23 overall and 16-13 at home, while San Antonio is 11-43 overall and 6-22 on the road. The Mavs have won nine of the last 10 meetings, including a pair of victories earlier this season. Dallas is 28-26 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while San Antonio is 24-29-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 11 points in the latest Spurs vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 242.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Spurs spread: Mavericks -11

Mavericks vs. Spurs over/under: 242.5 points

Mavericks vs. Spurs money line: Mavericks: -608, Spurs: +439

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their contest on Monday. They put the hurt on the Toronto Raptors with a sharp 122-99 win. The win was just what the Spurs needed coming off of a 123-103 defeat in their prior matchup. Rookie Victor Wembanyama was the star of the game with his second career triple-double as the No. 1 overall pick collected 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks, five assists and two steals. The Spurs also relied on the efforts of Devin Vassell, who scored 25 points to go along with six assists.

Wembanyama leads the NBA with 3.2 blocks per game, while he's also averaging 3.2 assists per game. Those two areas also happen to be the strengths of the Spurs team, as it ranks second in the NBA with 29.3 assists and fourth with 6.1 blocks. However, shooting is an issue for the young Spurs who rank last in the league with 34.1% from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks waltzed into their game on Monday with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Washington Wizards by a score of 112-104. The Mavericks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists. Daniel Gafford was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Gafford was a trade deadline acquisition, as was PJ Washington, and the latter is averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in two games with Dallas. They could be joined in the frontcourt by rookie Dereck Lively II (questionable), who has missed the last seven games with a nasal fracture. Lively is shooting 73.9% from the field as an uber-efficient big man, to go along with averages of 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Key Betting Info

For the season, Doncic has averaged 34.3 points, 9.6 assists, and 8.8 rebounds.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Spurs are 7-4 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between +9.5 to +12.5.

The Mavericks are 13-8 against the spread in their last 21 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Mavericks are 18-12 against the spread in their last 30 games when favored.

