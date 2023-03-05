Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Dallas
Current Records: Phoenix 35-29; Dallas 33-31
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Phoenix's contest against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday was close at halftime, but the Suns turned on the heat in the second half with 65 points. Phoenix was the clear victor by a 125-104 margin over Chicago. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, six assists and five boards.
Meanwhile, Dallas picked up a 133-126 win over the Philadelphia 76ers this past Thursday. Point guard Luka Doncic and point guard Kyrie Irving were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 42 points and 12 dimes and the latter shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 40 points and six dimes.
The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count Dallas out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $110.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Phoenix have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Dallas.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Dallas 99 vs. Phoenix 95
- Dec 05, 2022 - Dallas 130 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 19, 2022 - Phoenix 107 vs. Dallas 105
- May 15, 2022 - Dallas 123 vs. Phoenix 90
- May 12, 2022 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 86
- May 10, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. Dallas 80
- May 08, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 101
- May 06, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Phoenix 94
- May 04, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Dallas 109
- May 02, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 114
- Jan 20, 2022 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 101
- Nov 19, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 17, 2021 - Phoenix 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Feb 01, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 30, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 23, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 13, 2020 - Phoenix 128 vs. Dallas 102
- Aug 02, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Dallas 115
- Jan 28, 2020 - Phoenix 133 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95