Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 35-29; Dallas 33-31

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Phoenix's contest against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday was close at halftime, but the Suns turned on the heat in the second half with 65 points. Phoenix was the clear victor by a 125-104 margin over Chicago. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, six assists and five boards.

Meanwhile, Dallas picked up a 133-126 win over the Philadelphia 76ers this past Thursday. Point guard Luka Doncic and point guard Kyrie Irving were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 42 points and 12 dimes and the latter shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 40 points and six dimes.

The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 122-121. In other words, don't count Dallas out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $110.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Dallas.