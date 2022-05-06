Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 2-0; Dallas 0-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Phoenix Suns will be on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at American Airlines Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Suns took their game against Dallas by a conclusive 129-109 score. The score was close at the half, but Phoenix pulled away in the second half with 71 points. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 28 points and eight assists along with six boards.

Phoenix is now a perfect 2-0 while Dallas sits at a mirror-image 0-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Suns have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league. As for the Mavericks, they enter the matchup with only 104.7 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $118.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.