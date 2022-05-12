Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 3-2; Dallas 2-3

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on the road at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Airlines Center. Phoenix should still be riding high after a big win, while the Mavericks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. The Suns made easy work of Dallas and carried off a 110-80 victory. The score was close at the half, but Phoenix pulled away in the second half with 61 points. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 28 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sacramento Kings April 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.59

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix have won 20 out of their last 29 games against Dallas.