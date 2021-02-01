Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Dallas

Current Records: Phoenix 10-8; Dallas 8-12

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Suns are hoping for another victory. They snuck past the Dallas Mavericks with a 111-105 win this past Saturday. The score was all tied up at the break 55-55, but Phoenix was the better team in the second half. Their point guard Chris Paul looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists.

Phoenix's win brought them up to 10-8 while Dallas' loss pulled them down to 8-12. Phoenix is 4-5 after wins this year, and Dallas is 4-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.