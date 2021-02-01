Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Dallas
Current Records: Phoenix 10-8; Dallas 8-12
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Suns are hoping for another victory. They snuck past the Dallas Mavericks with a 111-105 win this past Saturday. The score was all tied up at the break 55-55, but Phoenix was the better team in the second half. Their point guard Chris Paul looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists.
Phoenix's win brought them up to 10-8 while Dallas' loss pulled them down to 8-12. Phoenix is 4-5 after wins this year, and Dallas is 4-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Phoenix have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.
