The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 8-11 overall and 2-4 at home, while Phoenix is 9-8 overall and 5-4 on the road.

Mavericks vs. Suns spread: Mavericks -1

Mavericks vs. Suns over-under: 215 points

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks lost to the Utah Jazz on Friday, 120-101, on the road. Dallas was down 94-68 at the end of the third quarter. Luka Doncic had 25 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. The Mavericks have lost four consecutive games. Jalen Brunson scored 13 points. Dallas scored a season-low 12 points in the first quarter, missing 16 of 19 shots from the field.

Dallas was out-rebounded 56-40 on Friday. The Mavericks as they fell 106-102 to Phoenix in the teams' previous meeting last month. Kristaps Porzingis (rest) is questionable for Saturday's game. Maxi Kleber (health and safety protocols) remains out.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix eased past the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in a 114-93 win. Mikal Bridges had 20 points and five assists. The Suns stopped a three-game losing streak with the victory. Phoenix held Golden State to 38.4 percent shooting from the field, a season low for a Suns opponent. Frank Kaminsky had 12 points along with career highs of 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Jae Crowder is averaging 18.0 points per game in his last three outings. DeAndre Ayton has five double-doubles in his last six games. Devin Booker (hamstring) has missed the last three games and will not play on Saturday.

