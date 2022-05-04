The Dallas Mavericks travel to face off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night. The Suns opened the series with a thrilling 121-114 win. The Mavericks will come out aggressive and hungry to avoid an 0-2 deficit before heading back to Dallas.

Tip-off at the Footprint Center is at 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is favored by six points in the latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 216. Before locking in any Suns vs. Mavericks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mavericks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -6

Mavericks vs. Suns over-under: 216 points

Mavericks vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -260, Dallas +210

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games

PHO: The over is 4-0 in the Suns' last four games following an ATS win

Why the Suns can cover



Center Deandre Ayton is a physical and athletic force in the paint for the Suns. Ayton has a nice touch around the rim with a solid mid-range jumper. The Arizona product is averaging 21.1 points and 9.6 rebounds, while shooting 50 percent from the field. In the Game 1 win, Ayton finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and went 12-for-20 from the floor.

Guard Chris Paul is a veteran presence on the court for the Suns. Paul brings undeniable leadership and experience to the lineup. The 12-time All-Star is a mid-range assassin with superb court vision. Paul is logging 21.9 points, 10.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Paul logged 19 points and five assists in the Game 1 victory.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic impacts the game in many different ways. Doncic has great size and strength to play through contact or shoot right over defenders. The three-time All-Star consistently pulls down boards while racking up assists. He is leading the team in points (33), rebounds (11), and assists (6.2). In the Game 1 loss, Doncic produced 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is another lengthy, ball-handler in the backcourt for Dallas. Dinwiddie is a smart and efficient distributor. He attacks the rack with tenacity but is patient when setting his teammates up. He could also stretch the floor if needed. The Colorado product is logging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

