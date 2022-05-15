The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns square off in a Game 7 battle on Sunday evening in the Western Conference semifinals. In the last matchup, Dallas topped Phoenix 113-86 to even the series. The home team has won each matchup in this series. With both teams on the brink of elimination, you can expect both sides to come out aggressive.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 205.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Mavericks:

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Phoenix -6.5

Suns vs. Mavericks over-under: 205 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Phoenix -300, Dallas +240

PHO: The Suns are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a home favorite

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games played on Sunday

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is a legitimate all-around force for Dallas. Doncic's basketball instincts are top-notch with superb creativity with the ball in his hands. The three-time All-Star can score from all three levels with ease. The 2018 third overall pick is leading the team in points (31.1), rebounds (10.1), assists (6.9), and steals (1.9). In Game 6, Doncic racked up 33 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Forward Dorian Finney-Smith is a long athlete with versatility in the front court. Finney-Smith is energetic on the defensive end while being a slasher. The Florida product gives the ultimate effort on defense and can also knock down a 3-pointer if needed. He's putting up 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. In Game 4, he finished with 24 points and eight boards.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker is an offensive assassin with the ability to score in bunches. Booker is a knockdown shooter who knows how to create space and get clean looks at the rim. The Kentucky product has the explosiveness to constantly get to the lane and finish at the rim. He also has a knack for steals. The three-time All-Star is leading the team in scoring (24.7) with five rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. In Game 5, Booker recorded 28 points and seven rebounds.

Forward Mikal Bridges is a shutdown defender with outstanding length to swarm opposing players. Bridges has terrific lateral quickness with outstanding recovery speed. The 2018 first-round pick owns a steady jumper with the athleticism to soar to the rim. Bridges is averaging 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

How to make Suns vs. Mavericks picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting 215 combined points.

