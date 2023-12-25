The Phoenix Suns will look to continue their recent mastery of the Dallas Mavericks when they meet in a Christmas Day matchup in Phoenix. The Suns (14-14), who have won 11 of the last 13 matchups against Dallas, will look to snap their two-game overall losing streak. Phoenix went 0-2 in its road trip to Portland and Sacramento this past week. The Mavericks (17-12), who went 2-2 against the Suns last season after losing the previous 10 games in the series, snapped a three game losing streak with a 144-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Kyrie Irving (heel) is out for Dallas, while Bradley Beal (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (personal) are out for Phoenix.

The game from Footprint Center will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is averaging 118.1 points per game, while Phoenix averages 114.5. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.5.

Mavericks vs. Suns spread: Suns -4.5

Mavericks vs. Suns over/under: 237.5 points

Mavericks vs. Suns money line: Suns -184, Mavericks +152

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

PHO: The Suns have hit the game total over in 25 of their last 36 home games (+14.00 units)

Why the Suns can cover

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the stars, but they're getting plenty of help as well. Shooting guard Eric Gordon has reached double-digit scoring in 18 games this season, including a season-high 25 points in a 116-113 win at New York on Nov. 26. He scored 19 points, dished out three assists and registered two steals in a 114-106 loss to Sacramento on Dec. 8. For the season, he is averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and one steal per game. He is connecting on 45.5% of his field goals, including 39% from 3-point range, and 81% from the free-throw line.

Shooting guard Grayson Allen is also a big part of the Suns' offense. In 23 games, all starts, Allen is averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal in 33.1 minutes of action. Allen has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last five games, and has one double-double on the year. In a 119-111 loss against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Dec. 1, he scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Point guard Luka Doncic is coming off a triple-double in Saturday's win over the Spurs. In 32 minutes of action, he poured in 39 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. He has a franchise-best 62 triple-doubles in his career and has 20 games this season with 30 or more points. He is averaging 32.7 points, 9.1 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 37 minutes of play.

Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. also had a monster game against the Spurs, scoring 23 points, while grabbing six rebounds and registering three assists. It was the third time in the past five games that he scored 20 or more points. His best game so far this year was a 32-point performance in a 127-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 12. Going into Monday's game, Hardaway was averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. See which team to pick here.

