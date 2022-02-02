Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Dallas

Current Records: Oklahoma City 15-34; Dallas 29-22

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Dallas Mavericks since March 11 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Oklahoma City will challenge Dallas on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Thunder aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Oklahoma City strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 98-81. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was small forward Luguentz Dort (18 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 110-108 to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Doncic has had at least 11 assists.

The Thunder's victory brought them up to 15-34 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to 29-22. Two stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.7 on average. Dallas' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.4 on average. Oklahoma City might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Dallas.