Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Dallas
Current Records: Oklahoma City 15-34; Dallas 29-22
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Dallas Mavericks since March 11 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Oklahoma City will challenge Dallas on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Thunder aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Oklahoma City strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 98-81. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was small forward Luguentz Dort (18 points).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 110-108 to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Doncic has had at least 11 assists.
The Thunder's victory brought them up to 15-34 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to 29-22. Two stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 100.7 on average. Dallas' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.4 on average. Oklahoma City might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Dallas.
- Jan 17, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 02, 2022 - Dallas 95 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Dec 12, 2021 - Dallas 103 vs. Oklahoma City 84
- Mar 29, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Mar 11, 2021 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 108
- Mar 03, 2021 - Dallas 87 vs. Oklahoma City 78
- Jan 27, 2020 - Dallas 107 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Dec 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 31, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 31, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 10, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Dallas 110
- Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 116 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Nov 25, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Nov 12, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Mar 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Dallas 91
- Mar 05, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Jan 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Dallas 104
- Apr 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Dallas 108
- Apr 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Dallas 102
- Apr 18, 2016 - Dallas 85 vs. Oklahoma City 84
- Apr 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 106
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 89
- Nov 22, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 114