Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Dallas

Current Records: Oklahoma City 2-3; Dallas 2-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at American Airlines Center. The Thunder aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

OKC picked up a 118-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Oklahoma City can attribute much of their success to small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 21 points, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points and six assists in addition to five boards. Dort had some trouble finding his footing against Los Angeles this past Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Dort's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Point guard Luka Doncic had a stellar game for Dallas as he dropped a triple-double on 41 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds. The matchup made it Doncic's fourth in a row with at least 32 points. Like Dort, that was also the most points Doncic has had this season.

The wins brought Oklahoma City up to 2-3 and the Mavericks to 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Thunder have only been able to knock down 42.70% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Dallas' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 49.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see if their 6.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Dallas.