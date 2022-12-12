Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Dallas
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-15; Dallas 13-13
What to Know
This Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.58 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Thunder came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 110-102. Despite their defeat, Oklahoma City got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 23 points, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, Dallas has to be aching after a bruising 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday. The Mavericks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 82-53. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 27 points and eight assists.
The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 13-6 against the spread when expected to lose.
Oklahoma City is now 11-15 while Dallas sits at 13-13. Oklahoma City is 5-9 after losses this year, the Mavericks 7-5.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.68
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Dallas.
