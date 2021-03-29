The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 19-26 overall and 8-14 at home, while the Mavericks are 23-21 overall and 12-11 on the road. The Mavericks are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an against-the-spread loss. The Thunder are 21-9 against the spread in their last 30 games following a straight-up loss of more than 10 points.

Dallas is favored by 11 points in the latest Thunder vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -11

Thunder vs. Mavericks over-under: 221 points

Thunder vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -700, Thunder +500

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City dropped its second straight game, falling to the Boston Celtics 111-94 on Saturday. Moses Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 23 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 23.7 points and 5.9 assists per game, remains out with a foot injury. Darius Bazley pulls in 7.5 rebounds per outing. Oklahoma City scores 106.1 points and allows 112.0 points per game. The Thunder are fourth in the five-team Northwest Division, 15 games behind Utah.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas has also lost two straight, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 112-103 on Saturday. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 30 points in the loss.

Perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic leads the way with 28.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. Dallas scores 111.8 points and allows 111.1 points per game. The Mavericks are a half-game behind the Spurs in the Southwest Division.

How to make Mavericks vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total.

So who wins Thunder vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.