Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Dallas 14-6; Minnesota 10-9

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (both 7-7), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Minnesota now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Timberwolves had to settle for an 115-107 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Timberwolves to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the matchup.

Meanwhile, Dallas made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and carried off an 118-97 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Mavericks was PG Luka Doncic, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and 18 rebounds along with five dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Doncic.

Dallas' win lifted them to 14-6 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks enter the contest with 117.8 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The Timberwolves have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.5 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.56

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 231

Series History

Dallas and Minnesota both have seven wins in their last 14 games.