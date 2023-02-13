Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Dallas

Current Records: Minnesota 30-29; Dallas 31-27

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-128. Point guard Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota suffered a grim 128-107 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday. The top scorer for the Timberwolves was shooting guard Jaylen Nowell (21 points).

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 12-24-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Dallas at 31-27 and Minnesota at 30-29. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks enter the matchup with 22.7 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Timberwolves are fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Minnesota.

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7-point favorite.

Series History

Dallas have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.