The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29) will wrap up their four-game road trip when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (31-27) on Monday night. Minnesota has alternated between wins and losses for eight straight contests, with its most recent outing being a 128-107 defeat at Memphis on Friday. Dallas had won three straight games before losing to Sacramento in overtime on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center. Dallas is favored by 7 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Mavericks -7

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 232.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Dallas -305, Minnesota +240

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas came up short at Sacramento in overtime on Saturday, but it was still a successful winning road trip for the Mavericks. They notched wins against the Jazz, Clippers and Kings last week, moving to fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Star guard Kyrie Irving will make his home debut on Monday after scoring 28 points and dishing out seven assists against the Kings on Saturday.

Luka Doncic returned after missing four games due to a heel injury, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds against Sacramento. The Mavericks have dominated Minnesota at home in recent years, winning five straight and 22 of the last 30. Minnesota is wrapping up a four-game road trip and has only covered the spread twice in its last 12 Monday games. The Wolves are still missing star Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) while Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has followed each of its last five losses with a win, so it has been a resilient team of late. The Timberwolves have picked up wins over Denver and Utah over the past week, cruising to a 143-118 victory over Utah on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards scored 31 points while Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 points in the win over the Jazz.

The Timberwolves acquired veteran guard Mike Conley from Utah at the trade deadline, and he scored nine points in 26 minutes against Memphis on Friday. Center Rudy Gobert is questionable for Minnesota on Monday due to a sore right groin that caused him to miss Wednesday's game at Utah. He was able to play on Friday, tallying eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes. Meanwhile, Dallas also has a key player that will be a game-time decision as Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) is questionable.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks

