Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven simulation

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 34-23 overall and 15-14 at home, while Minnesota is 16-39 overall and 9-18 on the road. The Mavs have gone 7-8 in their last 15 games. The Timberwolves have lost eight straight road games and 17 of 18 overall. Dallas is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 236.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Mavericks -13.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over-under: 236.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Dallas -1222, Minnesota 755

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas fell 111-107 to the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday. The Mavericks were up 35-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold onto the lead. Tim Hardaway Jr. shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five assists. Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) were both held ou of that gamet. Both players are expected to be active on Monday.

The Mavericks hosted Minnesota in December. Doncic had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 121-114 win. Porzingis had 19 points and six assists.

Jalen Brunson (shoulder) is out for Monday, while Willie Cauley-Stein (personal) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 128-116 margin. Jordan McLaughlin posted a double-double on 15 points and 10 dimes. Malik Beasley had 17 points. D'Angelo Russell was rested.

Dallas comes into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.4. Less enviably, Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.7 percent of its shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

