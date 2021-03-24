The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 10-33 overall and 5-15 at home, while the Mavericks are 22-19 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Mavericks have won the last four meetings between the teams.

Dallas is favored by eight-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Timberwolves +8

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over-under: 231.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -330, Minnesota +270



What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, 112-103. Karl-Anthony Towns shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double, recording 33 points and 10 rebounds. The Timberwolves have lost three of their last four games. They allowed OKC to hit a season-high 21 three-pointers.

Ricky Rubio double-doubled with 11 points and 11 assists on Monday. Anthony Edwards has missed 24-of-34 attempts from the field in his past two games. He has scored 27 points in two games after dropping a career-high 42 last Thursday.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks won in a 132-92 laugher at Portland on Sunday. Dallas had established a 103-69 advantage after three quarters. Luka Doncic shot 8-for-9 from downtown and finished with 37 points and seven boards. He has scored 37-plus points in each of his past three games. Dallas has won seven of its last 10 games.

Josh Richardson scored 21 points on Sunday. Dallas outscored Portland 76-39 in the second and third quarters. The Mavericks held the Blazers to 38.2 percent shooting from the field.

