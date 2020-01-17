Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Dallas
Current Records: Portland 18-24; Dallas 26-15
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Portland beat the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Wednesday. It was another big night for PG Damian Lillard, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Dallas sidestepped the Sacramento Kings for a 127-123 victory. It was another big night for SG Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 17 dimes, and 15 rebounds.
The Trail Blazers aren't expected to pull this one out (Dallas is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Portland against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-10 ATS when expected to lose.
The wins brought Portland up to 18-24 and Dallas to 26-15. The Trail Blazers are 7-10 after wins this season, the Mavericks 13-12.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Oct 27, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Mar 20, 2019 - Portland 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 10, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 23, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Dec 04, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 03, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 26, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. Dallas 93
- Jan 20, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Dallas 108
- Feb 07, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Feb 03, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Portland 104
- Dec 21, 2016 - Dallas 96 vs. Portland 95
- Nov 04, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 23, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 20, 2016 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 01, 2015 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 112
