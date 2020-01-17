Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Portland @ Dallas

Current Records: Portland 18-24; Dallas 26-15

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Portland beat the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Wednesday. It was another big night for PG Damian Lillard, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Dallas sidestepped the Sacramento Kings for a 127-123 victory. It was another big night for SG Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 17 dimes, and 15 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers aren't expected to pull this one out (Dallas is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Portland against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-10 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Portland up to 18-24 and Dallas to 26-15. The Trail Blazers are 7-10 after wins this season, the Mavericks 13-12.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Dallas.