When the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) last played they Portland Trail Blazers (16-12) on November 12, it wasn't Damian Lillard that got into a shootout with Luka Doncic, it was Jerami Grant. Grant scored 37 points, and even though Lillard still scored 29 points, it was Doncic's game-high 42 points that won the day and the matchup. Portland has not defeated Dallas in five games since March 19, 2021, but it gets its chance to end that streak on Friday.

Tip-off from the American Airlines Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers spread: Mavericks -3.5

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 226 points

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers money line: Dallas -170, Portland +143

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas just couldn't keep up with the Cleveland Cavaliers in its last home game on Wednesday and lost 105-90. Doncic did what he could and scored 30 points to go with six assists along and five rebounds. Christian Wood had the next-best offensive performance for Dallas, with 20 points and seven boards. Only two other Mavericks players reached double-digit scoring as Dallas struggled through a 39.2% shooting night from the field.

Although the Mavs have lost three of their last four games, they have been one of the NBA's best teams at limiting turnovers. Dallas only surrenders 12.8 giveaways per game, which are the second-fewest in the league. The Mavericks have also been one of the league's most prolific 3-point shooting teams and make the fifth-most per game (14.6) while shooting the third-most (41). Spencer Dinwiddie has been the team's most dangerous shooter from beyond the arc and has made 73 of his 178 attempts (41%) this season. Maxi Kleber (hamstring) is out on Friday.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland easily dispatched the flailing San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, 128-112. Lillard shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 37 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Anfernee Simons scored 23 points with four assists, and the Blazers as a whole shot very well. Portland made 60.5% of its shots from the field and 45% of its 3-pointers.

Against Minnesota on Monday, Portland won by 21 points ahead of its 16-point win against San Antonio. Portland should be poised to continue that success, as it has been the best NBA team against the spread in road games this season with an 11-4 record. While the Mavericks take plenty of 3-pointers, the Blazers have been one of the league's sharpest from distance and have hit 39% of theirs this season.

