Mavericks vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 14 predictions from model on 28-16 run

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will square off against a conference foe on Tuesday evening when they travel to take on D'Angelo Russell and the Golden State Warriors. Dallas forward Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with right knee soreness, representing an upgrade in status after being sidelined since Dec. 29.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Sportsbooks list the Mavericks as eight-point road favorites, down slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223 in the latest Mavericks vs. Warriors odds.

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Mavericks -8

Mavericks vs. Warriors over-under: 223 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Mavericks -362, Warriors +284

DAL: The Mavericks are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 road games

GSW: The Warriors are 7-5 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Warriors can cover

The model understands that, while the Warriors are clear underdogs in this game, the Mavericks haven't been the same team without Porzingis. Dallas is just 4-4 without him this season and, if the big is unable to play, that would be a boon for Golden State. The Warriors also have a few advantages, including the fact that Golden State is one of the 10 best teams in the NBA at generating free throw attempts.

That can level the playing field and, with the Warriors also quite adept at creating turnovers defensively, that could swing the pendulum in the home team's direction. Lastly, the Warriors have been notably better when Russell plays this season, and the standout guard is averaging 23.7 points and 6.0 assists per game in his new home.

Why Mavericks can cover

Even so, Golden State isn't a lock to cover the Mavericks vs. Warriors spread. The model also knows that, even if Porzingis is unable to play, the Mavericks have plenty to bank on in terms of their two-way arsenal. Dallas is an elite offense in every respect, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in virtually every discernible metric.

Defensively, the Mavericks are also solid. That includes a top-10 mark in effective field goal percentage defense, illustrating sound fundamentals and positioning, and the Mavs are also one of the league's best at creating turnovers. If Dallas is able to play in transition, it is hard to envision the Warriors putting up much resistance against a dynamic offense.

How to make Mavericks vs. Warriors picks

