Mavericks vs. Warriors odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line for Dallas, Golden State
Can Luka Doncic and Co. keep up with the champs?
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks come into Oracle Arena to face the Warriors having lost four straight games. Dallas is scoring plenty, but the defense has been getting lit up their last three appearances -- giving up 120, 125 and 126 points to the Kings, Nuggets and Clippers. Golden State, meanwhile, has been going through some of its own struggles, relatively speaking, having lost two of its last four -- a beating at the hands of the Raptors, who were playing without Kawhi Leonard, and a 108-103 loss to the Utah in their last outing.
Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Mavericks at Warriors.
Mavericks at Warriors game info
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)
Should Stephen Curry or Luka Doncic be in your daily fantasy lineup? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has optimized lineups to win big every day. Check out his latest picks here.
Mavericks at Warriors ATS odds, pick
- Line: Warriors -11.5, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Mavericks are 17-13 against the spread on the year, and 10-7 as an underdog -- though just 4-6 as a road underdog. Still, back at home, coming off a loss, the Warriors will be looking to put this one on ice as they prepare for their Christmas Day showdown with LeBron and the Lakers.
- Pick: Warriors cover
Mavericks at Warriors O/U line, pick
- Line: 226.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: As mentioned above, the Mavericks have given up over 120 points in each of their last three games. It's a good bet the Warriors put up their half of this line, but I don't think Dallas keeps up.
- Pick: Under
Mavericks at Warriors money line odds, pick
- Odds: Warriors -1000, Kings +650, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: Obviously there's no value on the Warriors, and with the way the Mavs are going, in Oakland, I just don't see an upset here.
- Pick: No bet
