Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 20-26; Dallas 25-23

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a contest against the Washington Wizards since May 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Mavericks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Washington at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at American Airlines Center. The Wizards will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.

Dallas received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 112-98 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds, and small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight boards. Hardaway Jr. hadn't helped his team much against the Miami Heat this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, everything went Washington's way against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday as they made off with a 138-118 victory. The Wizards got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard Delon Wright out in front picking up 15 points and eight assists.

The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Denver Nuggets Nov. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 98-97. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Dallas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.