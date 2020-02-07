Mavericks vs. Wizards odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from projection model on 34-18 run

The Dallas Mavericks (31-20) will face an intriguing road game on Friday evening and they will do so with a short-handed roster as they travel to take on the Washington Wizards (17-32). Luka Doncic (ankle) continues to miss time for Dallas, with some uncertainty on whether Kristaps Porzingis (face) will play. Porzingis is officially listed as questionable for the game against the Wizards, while Washington will be without Thomas Bryant (foot) on Friday.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Sportsbooks list Dallas as a 4.5-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234. in the latest Wizards vs. Mavericks odds.

Mavericks vs. Wizards spread: Mavericks -4.5

Mavericks vs. Wizards over-under: 234 points

Mavericks vs. Wizards money line: Mavericks -171, Wizards +144

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-2-1 against the spread in the last eight games

WASH: The Wizards are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Mavericks can cover

The model knows that Dallas isn't quite the same team without Doncic but, with Rick Carlisle at the helm the Mavericks have enjoyed some success while short-handed. Overall, Dallas has an elite offense, even without Doncic, and the Wizards have been the NBA's worst defensive team this season.

Washington ranks dead last in defensive efficiency, field-goal percentage allowed and defensive rebounding, with a severe issue in putting opponents on the free-throw line at a high rate. Dallas should be able to take advantage of those weaknesses, especially with the fact that the Mavericks do a very strong job at avoiding turnovers that might lead to fast-break opportunities for their opponents.

Why the Wizards can cover

Even so, Dallas isn't a lock to cover the Mavericks vs. Wizards spread. The model has also considered that the Wizards are a mess defensively, but Washington has been able to find success by riding its offense. The Wizards are above-average on that end of the floor, with top-10 rankings in turnover avoidance and free-throw generation.

Dallas also ranks dead-last in the NBA in creating turnovers defensively, allowing Washington to be a bit more aggressive. The Wizards also have a path to success on the offensive glass in this matchup. Individually, Bradley Beal is the central catalyst for the Wizards, averaging 29.2 points and 6.3 assists per game, but Washington could also utilize the high-end shooting of Davis Bertans at great frequency against Dallas.

