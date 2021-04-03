The Washington Wizards will look to get back on track when they host the Dallas Mavericks in an interconference NBA matchup on Saturday. The Wizards (17-30), who are 12th in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Southeast Division, have dropped two in a row and 10 of their past 13 games. The Mavericks (26-21), who are seventh in the Western Conference and first in the Southwest Division, have won three in a row and five of seven. Dallas defeated New York 99-86 on Friday, while Washington dropped a 120-91 decision at Detroit on Thursday.

Tip-off from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time series 44-33. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 229.5.

Mavericks vs. Wizards spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavericks vs. Wizards over-under: 229.5 points

Mavericks vs. Wizards money line: Mavericks -250, Wizards +210

DAL: The Mavericks are 15-11 against the spread on the road this season

WAS: The Wizards are 9-7 against the spread as home underdogs this season

Why the Mavericks can cover



Point guard Luka Doncic continues to lead the Mavericks' offense, averaging 28.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists and one steal per game. In his last game at New York on Friday, he scored 26 points on 11 of 23 shooting, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in 35 minutes of action. He is the franchise leader in triple-doubles with 34.

Also powering the Mavericks is 7-3 center Kristaps Porzingis, who is averaging 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Against the Knicks, he scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 33 minutes of play. He collected a career-high-tying 18 rebounds to go with 31 points vs. Indiana last week. In February of this year, he had a season-high 36 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has eight games with 25 or more points and has 11 double-doubles on the year.

Why the Wizards can cover

Despite that, Dallas isn't a lock to cover the Mavericks vs. Wizards spread. That's because Washington has had success against Western Conference opponents and is 10-8 against them this season. Leading the Wizards is guard Bradley Beal, who has started in 41 games this season and is averaging 31.3 points, five rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Beal, however, is questionable for this matchup with a hip injury.

If Beal can't go, look for huge production from point guard Russell Westbrook, who has also been prolific on offense, averaging a triple-double with 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. Westbrook has notched 18 triple-doubles on the season, the most in a career in Washington history, and has recorded at least a double-double in 34 games. He has scored 20 or more points 24 times. He became the first player in franchise history to have a game with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists when he finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists against the Utah Jazz on March 18.

